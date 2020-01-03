Top Hawkeye Headquarters stories of 2019

It was another record-breaking year for Hawkeye Headquarters. Reporter Adam Rossow brought you everything Hawkeyes on air, online and on social media.

Here are the top stories, tweets and Facebook videos, photos and posts of 2019:

Top stories

Top tweets

I feel like this story got lost in the Holiday Bowl shuffle.



Tristan Wirfs grew up in a single-parent home.



How his mom, Sarah, and her sacrifices helped mold Tristan into the man he is today. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/ZMxOILeIZM — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) December 30, 2019

Daviyon Nixon, who had seven tackles and his first career sack: "We don't like giving up points — not even 3 points." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/1DZ2y5MeFo — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) September 30, 2019

Nate Stanley kept his helmet on during the celebration with Floyd of Rosedale as the Kinnick crowd rushed the field: "I don't want my helmet to be downtown later tonight." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/fJzE6FM9SW — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 17, 2019

Top Facebook videos

Top Facebook photo

Top Facebook post

For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook — and sign up for our HawkeyeHQ.com pregame and postgame newsletter. All you need is an email address and we’ll send you a newsletter every Friday and Monday during football season.