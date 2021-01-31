Top Ranked Hawkeyes Pin Illinois For 16 Straight Wins

The Iowa Hawkeyes beat Illinois 36-6 on Sunday, Iowa is now 3-0 to start the season. The Hawkeyes had 3 falls (Spencer Lee, Jaydin Eierman and Tony Cassioppi). Spencer Lee pushed his winning streak to 26. Iowa has outscored their opponents to start the year 102-16. The Hawkeyes outscored the Illini 71-29 in match points and earned the largest margin of victory in the series since 2003. Iowa extended its Big Ten winning streak to 21 duals and its home winning streak to 18.

One of the matches Iowa lost on Sunday was weight class 165. Sophomore Joe Kelly had to wrestle in place of two time big 10 champion Alex Marinelli. Marinelli had to withdraw from the meet due to Covid-19 protocols. He will be back on the team in 17 days.

Although they only lost two matches on Sunday, the Hawkeyes are still looking for their perfect meet. Iowa will travel to West Lafayette next Sunday for a dual meet against Ohio State and Purdue.