Iowa punter Tory Taylor punts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Iowa sophomore punter Tory Taylor capped off a superb week with Big Ten Co-Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

The Australian helped the Hawkeyes flip the field all game against the Cyclones on Saturday, and was a huge help to the defense while the offense got going.

Here's an absolutely insane stat from yesterday's #CyHawk game.



Average Starting Field Position by Quarter.



Iowa State:



1st – ISU 15

2nd – ISU 20

3rd – ISU 21

4th – ISU 22



Iowa:



1st – Iowa 38

2nd – Iowa 40

3rd – ISU 45 (!!)

4th – Iowa 34 — Quinn Douglas (@Quinn_Douglas_) September 12, 2021

He finished the game averaging 51 yards per punt on eight punts. His longest was a booming 69-yarder in the third quarter. Four of those punts pinned the Cyclones inside their own 10.