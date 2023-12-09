Iowa punter Tory Taylor has received the 2023 Ray Guy Award as the country’s top collegiate punter.

Taylor becomes the first Iowa Hawkeye to win the Ray Guy award since its inauguration in 2000.

After being a semifinalist in 2020 and 2021, Taylor’s 2023 season was undeniable. He broke Iowa’s punting record for the third straight year, he had a nation best 86 punts for 4,119 yards and a 47.9 yard average. He now owns the school record for both punts and punting yards.

Thirty-six of his punts have traveled 50+ yards (six punts of 60+), 27 have been fair caught, 30 have been downed inside the 20, 11 inside the 10 and six inside the 5. He only has six touchbacks and opponents average just 8.8 yards per return.

