The transfer portal is set to officially open on Monday, but that hasn’t stopped players from expressing their intentions on social media. Here’s who’s in and who’s out for the Hawkeyes:

In:

QB Cade McNamara (via Michigan)

Out:

QB Alex Padilla

WR Keagan Johnson

WR Arland Bruce IV

RB Gavin Williams

OL Josh Volk

