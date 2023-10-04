Caitlin Clark led the Hawkeyes to new heights last season, and her impact on the women’s basketball team, the sport and the state cannot be overstated. As Clark approaches her senior season, she has a decision to make.

Clark has a bonus (COVID) year of eligibility available to her if she’d like to use it. The decision won’t have to be made until March 2024, but Clark is approaching the upcoming season like it will be her final one.

“I think first and foremost, like going into my senior year, the thing I think about is time goes so fast, and being able to soak in every single second,” Clark said Wednesday at the team’s media day. “I think that’s how I’m viewing this, my senior year. I’m kind of treating it like my last. I don’t know what I’m going to do going forward, and I don’t want to have any regrets in that regard.”

“But I feel like I was just a freshman, and so I think the biggest thing is to just enjoy every single second. Because a lot of these moments are going to be some of the best moments of my life, and I get to share that with my best friends.”

“And Coach Bluder always said be where your feet are, so truly being able to live by that, whether I’m in class, whether I’m doing something outside of school in basketball, or if I’m here at practice or at a game, be 100 percent invested in that and give it your all. Because it goes so fast, and these are the moments you’re going to want to remember forever.”

