Trio of Hawkeyes named AP All-Americans

Iowa offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum (65) gets set to snap the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 33-23. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Iowa junior center Tyler Linderbaum, senior corner Riley Moss and senior kicker Caleb Shudak were all named AP All-Americans Monday afternoon.

Linderbaum was a consensus first teamer, making him the 28th consensus All-American in program history. That’s now three seasons in a row the Hawkeyes have had a conseneus All-American.

It’s the latest award of busy post-season for Linderbaum, who took home the Rimington Trophy, earlier in the week. He was also a finalist for the Rotary Lombardi Award and the Outland Trophy, was named the Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year in the Big Ten, and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors for the second straight season.

Moss and Shudak both were named third team All-Americans. Moss ranked 11th in the country in interceptions with four. He’s also one of three players in program history with three interception returns for touchdowns and ranks second in career interception return yards.

Shudak hit 23-of-27 field goals in his first season as the starter, leading the Hawkeyes in scoring with 108 points. He was also named second team All-Big Ten.