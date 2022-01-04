Trio of Hawkeyes win weekly B1G basketball honors

Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray (15) celebrates after making a 3-pointer during the first half of their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. (Stephen Mally/hawkeyesports.com)

The new year is off to a strong start for both University of Iowa basketball programs. The men’s and women’s teams are coming off wins, and their players were honored with player of the week honors.

On the men’s side, sophomore Keegan Murray was named Big Ten Player of the Week for the third time this season. He posted season-highs of 29 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in Iowa’s 92-71 win over Western Illinois on Dec. 29. It was his third double-double of the season. The Cedar Rapids native also shot 65 percent from the field. Murray currently leads the country in scoring at 24.5 points per game.

The other two awards come from the women’s program, where Caitlin Clark was named the co-Big Ten Player of the Week, and Addison O’Grady was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Clark scored a career-high 44 points against Evansville on Jan 2., while becoming the fastest Big Ten women’s basketball athlete to reach 1,000 career points. 44 points is also now the Carver-Hawkeye scoring record. She added eight assists, five rebounds and two steals as well. It was the 25th Big Ten honor of her career.

O’Grady, meanwhile, received her first career Big Ten honor. The Aurora, Colorado native registered her first career double-double, scoring 14 points on 70 percent shooting, while grabbing 12 rebounds and blocking two shots.