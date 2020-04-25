1  of  7
Breaking News
Hawkeyes’ A.J. Epenesa drafted by Buffalo Bills Exclusive Video: Rollover accident on I-80 Eastbound leaves car destroyed Exclusive Video: Structure Fire in Rock Island where firefighters save three cats Local COVID-19 cases continue to increase; additional deaths reported Illinois reaches new single-day highest of COVID-19 cases, also reports highest testing results in a day EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 2 charged in Thursday night police chase Iowa hits new highs in daily deaths and cases as governor proclaims ‘it’s time to open up’
1  of  3
Live Updates
Watch Fox 18 News at 9 Coronavirus cases in Iowa and Illinois Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

Tristan Wirfs “wouldn’t want it any other way” after Bucs make him a first-round pick

Hawkeye Headquarters

Former Hawkeye joins Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in Tampa Bay

by: , ROCK ISLAND, Ill.

Posted: / Updated:

Tristan Wirfs’ dream of making the pros took a little longer than expected.

Wirfs was taken No. 13 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the opening round of the NFL Draft on Thursday.

It was a few slots lower than most projections, but it’s actually a promising situation with the Bucs.

“It was a stinger for a little bit, but then being able to go to the Bucs and be in the situation I am in right now … 100 percent would rather have it this way,” Wirfs said.

A wardrobe choice a day earlier might have provided some unintentional foreshadowing.

“On Wednesday, I just grabbed this out of my dresser and was wearing it, this Buccaneers shirt,” said Wirfs via Zoom interview. “I have a picture of it. I was wearing this shirt a day before the draft and that’s who I ended up getting picked by.”

Instead of being part of a rebuild, Wirfs now joins an immediate contender with one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history at the helm.

“I think there’s a lot of emotions that come with it, you know, because I grew up watching Tom Brady on TV you know. He’s been in league since a year after I was born. I’m looking forward to it. To do something like that you know your rookie season, it’s gonna be gonna be incredible, it’s gonna be a great experience.”

Buccaneers general manager said Jason Licht said taking the former Hawkeye became a priority as the first round played out.

“We saw that the run of tackles happened a little bit later than we expected and then we thought that there was a chance that somebody could come up and get him. We didn’t want to risk it,” Licht said. “I told him that you’re a Buccaneer. You’re going to be playing for Bruce Arians. You’re going to be playing with Tom Brady,” Licht said.

Wirfs said he believes the Bucs offense is a great fit for his skill set, which overrides the disappointment of falling a few slots in the draft.

“Looking back I wouldn’t want any other way,” Wirfs said. “Getting to block for a Hall of Fame quarterback like Tom Brady in your first year. I’m kind of bummed by this whole virus situation. I just want to get I just want to get down there and get going.”

For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook — and sign up for our HawkeyeHQ.com pregame and postgame newsletter. All you need is an email address and we’ll send you a newsletter every Friday and Monday during football season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawkeye rivalries
More Hawkeye Headquarters schedules

Don't Miss