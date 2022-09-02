Charlie Jones entered the transfer portal following the 2021 season. After spending two seasons catching passes for the Iowa Hawkeyes, the 2019 walk-on made the move to Purdue to play his 6th collegiate season. In his first game with the Boilermakers, Jones torched Penn State with an electric 12-153-1 stat line in his debut.

Iowa ➡️ Purdue WR Charlie Jones is having a start. 💥



His three early receptions tie a career-high. pic.twitter.com/RdkHLFFQoH — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 2, 2022

Aidan O'Connell with a DIME to Charlie Jones 🎯@BoilerFootball takes the lead back! 🚂 pic.twitter.com/HIY5mq74XT — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 2, 2022

With the Hawkeyes already licking their wounds heading into tomorrow’s opener, the performance was salt in that wound for fans of the black and gold.

Brian Ferentz should be in jail for never finding a way to get Charlie Jones the ball on offense, not joking — Creighton (@CreightonOTE) September 2, 2022

Iowa could use a receiver like Charlie Jones… — Hyperbolic Hawkeye (@IowaHawkGuy) September 2, 2022

It took Charlie Jones 10 minutes to get his career high in catches. Lmao — Rick Webster (@TheRickWebster) September 2, 2022

Exactly how good was Charlie Jones performance? Well, it bested any stat line he registered as a Hawkeye by a mile.

Charlie Jones at Iowa last season: 13 catches, 323 yards. Tonight: Three for 50 through 11-and-a-half minutes — Brian Neubert — GoldandBlack.com (@brianneubert) September 2, 2022

Charlie Jones' previous career high in five years at Buffalo and Iowa was 3 receptions.



Tonight in first game at Purdue? 12 catches, 153 yards, 1 TD on 19 targets. — Chad Leistikow (@ChadLeistikow) September 2, 2022

An update: In 14 games last year at Iowa, Charlie Jones was targeted 37 times (2.6 per game) and had 21 catches (1.5).

In the first half tonight for Purdue, Jones has a career-high 4 catches (5 targets) for 59 yards. https://t.co/pY5CB65cbV — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) September 2, 2022

And as for the last time a Hawkeye had 12 catches or 153 yards? It’s been a while.

Random receiving stats of the day: Iowa's Al Bream had 12 catches for 160 yards in 1967 and Keith Chappelle had 12 for 191 in 1980. Marvin McNutt had 184 in 2011 on just 6 catches. Best ever for the #Hawkeyes is Quinn Early with 10 for 256 in 1987. — Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 2, 2022

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) pulls down Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones (15) during an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

For more Hawkeyes coverage, follow @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook.