Charlie Jones entered the transfer portal following the 2021 season. After spending two seasons catching passes for the Iowa Hawkeyes, the 2019 walk-on made the move to Purdue to play his 6th collegiate season. In his first game with the Boilermakers, Jones torched Penn State with an electric 12-153-1 stat line in his debut.
With the Hawkeyes already licking their wounds heading into tomorrow’s opener, the performance was salt in that wound for fans of the black and gold.
Exactly how good was Charlie Jones performance? Well, it bested any stat line he registered as a Hawkeye by a mile.
And as for the last time a Hawkeye had 12 catches or 153 yards? It’s been a while.
