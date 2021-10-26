Two Hawkeyes receive major preseason honors

Iowa Hawkeyes forward/center Monika Czinano (25) reacts during their game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the quarterfinals of the 2021 Big Ten Tournament Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. (Stephen Mally/hawkeyesports.com)

The preseason awards continue to roll in for the top-10 Iowa Women’s Basketball team, as two players received major honors on Tuesday.

Predictably, the biggest went to sophomore guard Caitlin Clark. She was named the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year by coaches, an AP Preseason All-American and was an unanimous All-Big Ten selection.

She is the first player in program history to be named an AP Preseason All-American.

Joining Clark on the All-Big Ten team was junior forward Monika Czinano, who received the honor for the second time in her career.

Czinano averaged 19.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game last season. She also led the country in shooting percentage, at 66.8 percent.

The Hawkeyes take the court for the first time at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on November 4th for an exhibition against Truman State.