Two Iowa Hawkeye football rivalries commemorated with bobbleheads

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame Museum has announced two Iowa Hawkeye rivalries are getting commemorated with officially licensed, limited edition bobbleheads.

One bobblehead features the Iowa versus Iowa State rivalry while the other features Iowa versus Nebraska.

The bobbleheads manufactured by FOCO for the museum each have Herky the Hawk facing off against the rival mascot, Cy the Cardinal for Iowa State and Herbie the Husker for Nebraska.

“We’re excited to release these two bobblehead commemorating two of the biggest rivalries in college sports,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We think these rivalry bobbleheads will become fan favorites for the passionate fan bases of Iowa, Iowa State and Nebraska.”

The bobbleheads are individually numbered to 1,000 and are only available for purchase on the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame online store for $60 each plus an $8 shipping charge.