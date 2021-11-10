Two players sign with Iowa MBB

The early national signing day period for basketball started Wednesday and the Hawkeyes Men’s basketball team had two players sign their National Letters of Intent to come play in Iowa City next season. Two guards, Dasonte Bowen from Boston and Josh Dix from Council Bluffs, Iowa, both made it official.

Bowen is one of the top players in the country, ranked in No. 91 in the ESPN Top 100 for the Class of 2022. This summer playing in the EYBL, one of the premiere youth summer leagues in the country, he averaged 15.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 52.7 percent from the field, 47.4 percent from 3-point range, and 90 percent from the foul line.

“Dasonte is creative and fearless on the basketball court,” Iowa Head coach Fran McCaffery said in a press release. “He has incredible vision and makes plays. Dasonte can step back and hit the three, but he is constantly attacking the defense. He can rebound and score a variety of ways. He is an incredibly unselfish player. We are excited to welcome him to the Hawkeye family.”

He already has some familiarity with the Hawkeyes roster, as he played with current Iowa sophomore Josh Ogundele at Worcester Academy in 2020.

“I am very excited to join the team and get to Iowa City,” Bowen said. “I love the coaching staff and the system Iowa plays. I look forward to getting after it with my new teammates.”

Dix has an already accomplished resume at Lincoln High School. Last year as a junior, he averaged 19.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists per game. He did all that shooting 54 percent from the field, 38 percent from 3-point range, and 73 percent from the foul line. That earned him first-team all-state honors.

“Josh is incredibly versatile,” McCaffery said. “He can play multiple positions. He has a great frame. Josh is good with the ball in his hands finding people and getting to the rim. He’s physical defensively and is an excellent rebounder for his position. Josh is a winning player. We are really excited about him.”

The six-foot-five guard surpassed 1,000 career points last year as well. Throughout his career, he’s been a two-time first-team all-conference selection, City Player of the Year, team captain three times and a three-time academic all-conference honoree.

“I am super excited to attend the University of Iowa next year to play basketball and for academics,” Dix said. “Iowa has something good going with their basketball team and I want to be part of that and keep that tradition going.”