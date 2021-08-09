Tyler Cook, Luka Garza have stellar Summer League debuts

COLUMBUS, OHIO – MARCH 22: Tyler Cook #25 of the Iowa Hawkeyes reacts during the first half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Two Iowa Hawkeyes took the court for the first time Sunday at the 2021 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. It was familiar sight for Hawkeye fans too, as Tyler Cook and Luka Garza had solid outings for the Detroit Pistons.

It was the first time the two shared the court since 2019, when they helped the the Hawkeyes to a 23-12 record.

Cook, who was recently waived by the Pistons, was in the starting lineup. He finished with 11 points, five rebounds and two blocks in 23 minutes. He also shot 50 percent from the field. It was a solid all-around game; the only negative being he did fail to catch a number of passes from top overall pick Cade Cunningham.

Garza finished with nine points, four rebounds, all on the offensive end and one assist in 13 minutes. He made three of his five shots and showed off his range, making one three-pointer.

Detroit did lose to Oklahoma City 76-72. They’ll be back in action on Tuesday against the Houston Rockets.