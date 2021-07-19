Tyler Goodson named to Maxwell Award Watch List

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 16: Running back Tyler Goodson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rushes up field during the second half in front of linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin #55 of the Minnesota Gophers on November 16, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

University of Iowa junior running back Tyler Goodson was named to the Maxwell Award List Monday.

He’s one of 80 players named to the list. The award is given to the College Football’s player of the year every season.

Goodson is coming off a 2020 season in which he rushed for 762 yard and seven touchdowns on 143 carries. He was also a first-team All-Big Ten selection.

𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐌𝐚𝐱𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 📄



Congratulations to the 80 athletes who have been named to the list.



Award is given annually to the college football player of the year. #MaxwellAward #MaxwellFootball pic.twitter.com/CmTqIU6GcP — Maxwell Football (@MaxwellFootball) July 19, 2021

He’ll look to become just the third Hawkeye to win the award. The only Iowa football players to win it were Nile Kinnick in 1939 and Chuck Long in 1985. Ricky Stanzi was named a semifinalist for the award in 2010.

It’s his third preseason honor so far. He was named a preseason first-team All-Big Ten selection and preseason fourth-team All-American by Athlon Sports.

Semifinalists are named on November 1st, finalists on November 22nd and the winner on December 9th.

The Hawkeyes open up their 2021 season on September 4th against Indiana.