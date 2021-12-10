Iowa running back Tyler Goodson opting out of Citrus Bowl, preparing for NFL Draft

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 01: Tyler Goodson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs with the ball in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium on October 01, 2021 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Iowa running back Tyler Goodson will opt out of Iowa’s bowl game to prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft, the junior announced Friday in a tweet. The Hawkeyes are set to play the No. 22 Kentucky Wildcats in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day.

“I will forever consider myself a Hawkeye and look forward to making my family, friends and Hawkeye Nation proud at the next level,” he said in his announcement on Twitter.

Goodson is coming off a season in which he ran for a career-high 1,151 yards and six touchdowns. He also had 247 receiving yards this season, also a career high. He was named to the 2021 All-Big Ten third team by coaches.

The Georgia native led Iowa in rushing the past three seasons and finishes his career in Iowa City with 2,551 yards and 18 touchdowns. He has the 10th most rushing yards in Iowa history.

“Tyler has been a valuable member of our program throughout his career, and we wish him nothing but success as he pursues his next phase in life and football,” Kirk Ferentz, Moon Family head football coach said in a statement. “Tyler enjoys the game of football. His passion and energy are evident on a daily basis, and we are appreciative of his many contributions to our program. It has been a pleasure having Tyler and his family as part of our program.”