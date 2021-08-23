Tyler Linderbaum named AP Preseason First-Team All-American

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Noah Shannon (99) and offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum (65) during spring practice #3 Saturday April 3, 2021 at the Kenyon Practice Facility.(Photo by Brian Ray/hawkeyesport.com)

Iowa junior center Tyler Linderbaum found himself with another preseason honor on Monday. This time he was named a AP Preseason First-Team All-American.

It’s not the first time he’s gotten this honor. Last season, he was named a second-team All-American by the Associated Press.

He adds to a growing list of preseason awards, that include: preseason first-team All-Big Ten, preseason first-team All-America by Athlon Sports, Big Ten Conference preseason honors list, the Rimington Trophy Watch List, and the Outland Trophy Watch List.

The Hawkeyes open up the 2021 season against Indiana on September 4th.