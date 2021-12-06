Tyler Linderbaum named Rimington Trophy Finalist

Iowa offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum (65) gets set to snap the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 33-23. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Iowa junior center Tyler Linderbaum has officially been named among the top centers in college football. Monday afternoon, he was named a finalist for the Rimington Trophy.

The trophy is given annually to the nation’s best center.

The junior has started 34 consecutive games at center for the Hawkeyes after playing as a defensive lineman as a true freshman

Linderbaum was also a finalist last year, becoming the school’s third finalist for the award, joining Austin Blythe in 2015 and Bruce Nelson in 2002.

Linderbaum is also a finalists for the Rotary Lombardi Award and Outland Trophy. Additionally, he was named first-team All-Big Ten by league coaches and media, and was selected as the Big Ten Conference Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year.

The winner will be announced as part of the College Football Awards Show on Thursday, Dec. 9.