Tyler Linderbaum named Rimington Trophy Finalist

Iowa junior center Tyler Linderbaum has officially been named among the top centers in college football. Monday afternoon, he was named a finalist for the Rimington Trophy.
The trophy is given annually to the nation’s best center.
The junior has started 34 consecutive games at center for the Hawkeyes after playing as a defensive lineman as a true freshman
Linderbaum was also a finalist last year, becoming the school’s third finalist for the award, joining Austin Blythe in 2015 and Bruce Nelson in 2002.
Linderbaum is also a finalists for the Rotary Lombardi Award and Outland Trophy. Additionally, he was named first-team All-Big Ten by league coaches and media, and was selected as the Big Ten Conference Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year.
The winner will be announced as part of the College Football Awards Show on Thursday, Dec. 9.