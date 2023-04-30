Iowa fans were treated to a sight not seen at the NFL Draft in decades.

Lukas Van Ness, Jack Campbell and Sam LaPorta became the highest trio of Hawkeyes picked since 1986.

Riley Moss joined LaPorta as a Day 2 selection, but Iowa surprisingly came up empty on the last day. That left some players looking to find a match with a team as a free agent.

Most shocking was Kaevon Merriweather, who was among the top safeties remaining on several boards when a run on the position happened in the seventh and final round.

But he didn’t have to wait long to get a shot. Merriweather was among the undrafted free agent signings announced by Iowa after the draft concluded on Saturday. Here is the list so far:

Seth Benson to the Denver Broncos

Monte Pottebaum to the Pittsburgh Steelers

Kaevon Merriweather to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers