University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital is looking for Kid Captains

The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital is accepting nominations for Kid Captains for the 2020 season now through Sunday, March 15.

The Kid Captain program started in 2009 as a partnership with the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes to share stories of strength, courage, and inspiration.

Any current or former pediatric patient of the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital that are 18 and younger can be nominated. Only parents or legal guardians can make the nomination.

Children of any age can be an honorary (away game) Kid Captain, but due to sideline safety concerns, only children who are 6 or older by November 2020 may be a home game Kid Captain.

All Kid Captains will get a commemorative jersey, special recognition from the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes, and a behind-the-scenes tour of Kinnick Stadium in August.

If your child has a life-changing story and would make a great Kid Captain, consider nominating them.

For more information or to nominate your child, visit uichildrens.org/kidcaptain.