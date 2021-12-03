University of Iowa students make plans to cheer on the Hawkeyes

Hawkeyes football fans have high hopes tonight in preparation for Iowa taking on Michigan tomorrow for the Big 10 Championship.

Everything broke the Hawkeyes’ way last week to get the team into the game.

Students at the University of Iowa are now making their plans to watch the Hawkeyes with dreams of a conference title.

Pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m., and kickoff is at 7:17.

