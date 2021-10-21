VanValkenburg named quarterfinalists for Lott Trophy

AMES, IA – SEPTEMBER 11: Defensive lineman Zach VanValkenburg #97 of the Iowa Hawkeyes tackles running back Jirehl Brock #21 of the Iowa State Cyclones as he rushed for yards in the second half of play at Jack Trice Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Ames, Iowa. The Iowa Hawkeyes won 27-17 over the Iowa State Cyclones. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Iowa senior defensive end Zach VanValkenburg was named one of 20 quarterfinalists for the Lott IMPACT Trophy on Thursday. The award is given to the the nation’s best IMPACT player.

VanValkenburg has been one of the leaders on the Iowa defense, which ranks as one of the best in the country statistically. He has 11 solo tackles and 13 assists, with six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and five QB pressures so far this season.

VanValkenburg is also a semifinalist for the 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy, which awarded to the nation’s top scholar-athlete.

Former linebacker Josey Jewell is the only Hawkeye to have won the award. back in 2017. Linebacker James Morris was a finalist in 2013. Defensive end Chauncey Golston and defensive back Desmond King were semifinalists.

The winner will be announced on December 12th.