Caitlin Clark is known for raising the bar, from breaking records on the court and on TV to selling out the season at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and drawing 55,646 to Kinnick Stadium to watch Iowa women’s basketball.

And guess what? “You can too.”

That’s the message Clark sends in her announcement that she’s joining Gatorade’s roster of talent.

“I was once that little Iowa girl who was inspired to dream big,” Clark says over clips of her as a young athlete.

But just as others set those bars for her to clear, Clark encourages the young athletes of today to strive for greatness and break her records someday.

“If I can drop 40, you can drop 50. If we can draw 56,000 fans, you can draw 57,000.”

Clark is the fourth college athlete to join the Gatorade roster and second basketball player, joining Connecticut’s Paige Bueckers.

“This partnership is special because not only does Gatorade fuel the best athletes in the game, but they’re also committed to leading by example and giving back, which is what I strive to do every day,” Clark said in a news release. “I’m honored to join such an iconic brand that has some of the most elite athletes in sport on their roster and can’t wait for what’s ahead.”

As part of the deal, Gatorade is committing $22,000 to the Caitlin Clark Foundation, which is “dedicated to uplifting and improving the lives of youth and their communities through education, nutrition, and sport.”