For those of you who don’t know, Kirk Ferentz’s first head coaching job wasn’t with Iowa. It was with the Maine Black Bears of the Yankee Conference (D1-AA) that no longer exists. From 1990-1993, Ferentz’s Black Bears went 12-21.

With those 12 wins and another 187 over 24-plus years at Iowa, Ferentz now finds himself on the doorstep of 200 career head coaching wins. That’s a milestone he couldn’t have fathomed 30 years ago.

“No. I wasn’t sure what was going to happen once I left Maine,” Ferentz said to me Tuesday. “But it was a good experience, a really good experience. Learned a lot fast.”

Only 98 head coaches have reached 200, and Ferentz will soon become just the 24th head coach to do so. I asked some of the Hawkeye players what it would mean to be apart of the achievement.

“That’d be awesome,” Hawkeyes quarterback Cade McNamara said. ” “I think that is just an unbelievable feat that any head coach can reach. We definitely try to play our best for Coach Ferentz. And I didn’t even know that — that’s insane.”

“It would mean everything,” Joe Evans said. “Just to be able to get that win for him. We all play for him and he’s the best leader that I’ve ever been around. I love that man, just being able to do anything I can on the field to get him that one would be great.”

“He’s a really great coach,” cornerback Cooper DeJean said. “I think he’s one of the best in the country. I’d do anything for him.”

“I had absolutely no idea,” Tory Taylor said. I know he’s won a lot of games and has been a very successful head coach, but I didn’t realize this would be the 200th win. I think that’s probably something we’ll worry about after the game. I doubt he’s thinking about that at all.”

Taylor’s not completely wrong about that. Coach Ferentz directed the attention to the upcoming game, but did acknowledge the driving force behind the landmark.

“Not a heck of a lot really,” Ferentz said of what winning his 200th game would mean to him. “It means I’ve been around good players and good people and in a good place. I’ve been really fortunate that way. At least I’m smart enough to know that. The only reason I know is because somebody reminds me of it — not frequently, but occasionally. Right now all I know is we’re 1-0. That’s nice. We’ve got a lot of work in front of us, that’s all I know.”

A Cy-Hawk Trophy to win back and an opportunity at history. If the Hawkeyes can kick butt and take Ames, they’ll kill two birds with one stone. The Cyclones and Hawkeyes kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

