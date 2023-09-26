Hawkeye fans understandably might be feeling they’re at an all-time low after watching their team get clobbered 31-0 on Saturday. But the morale of the players is a bit different – they’ve moved on.

The team let an uncomfortable film session soak in on Sunday, and have sinced flushed the tape. It’s head coach Kirk Ferentz’s rule that no matter the final result, Monday begins a one-week schedule.

Defensive end Joe Evans isn’t happy with the result of Saturday’s game, but he’s put things in perspective – and in truth.

“Obviously it stuck with all of us that Sunday,” Evans said. “But there’s a lot of season left and that’s a point we’re maintaining. All of our goals are still out there on the table. We can still win the Big Ten West, we can still can win the Big Ten.”

“There’s a game every week and you can’t dwell on the past too much or you won’t be ready for the next game coming up,” linebacker Jay Higgins echoed.

The Iowa defense gave up 31 points. The Iowa offense scored 0 and the feeling of deja vu has crept in for some. While the results haven’t changed, wide receiver Nico Ragaini says moving on is the only way to keep the same thing from repeating itself.

“If we’re not ready to play this one, the same thing could happen again,” Ragaini said. “We had Saturday and Sunday to be pissed off about it. And then as soon as we woke up on Monday, it was all about Michigan State and being ready to play the game on Saturday night.”

“A lot of guys on this team haven’t gone through a loss like that,” quarterback Cade McNamara said. “That one hurt, so coach [Ferentz] always refers to the 24-hour rule. It sucks for about 24 hours, but after that we have to move on and it’s never fun.”

“Losses tend to linger,” Ferentz said. “We took one. You have to move past it because what you can’t do is let it impede what’s going to happen this week.”

“And clearly we need improvement in every area right now. We’ve all have to do a little better job. We’ve been in that situation before. It’s never fun. It’s not easy to put it behind you. It’s easier said than done.”

“But at some point you have to do that so you’re not burning time on something that’s already happened and wasting an opportunity maybe to get ready for this one.”

The Hawkeyes now have a golden opportunity to – at the very least – get back in the win column. 2-2 Michigan State comes to town under an interim head coach. With eight games still left on the Big Ten schedule, Iowa still has plenty of chances to right the ship – regardless how great those chances might seem at this moment.

