Memorial Stadium in Lincoln is recognized as one of the best college football stadiums and atmospheres the country has to offer. It holds 90,000 fans and features one of the most passionate fanbases in the nation.

However, since Nebraska joined the Big Ten back in 2011 they’ve battled the Hawkeyes for the Heroes Trophy. They’re 4-8 as conference rivals with Iowa, including a 1-5 home record.

Cornerback Jermari Harris recalled Iowa’s last trip to Lincoln in 2021, a 28-21 victory to win the Big Ten West and a seventh consecutive win over the Huskers.

“I remember it being really loud early and really quiet late,” Harris said. “They have a great stadium, a great fanbase and I’m looking forward to making the trip back.”

“Every trophy game is a special game for us,” receiver Nico Ragaini said. “We want to keep the trophy in our building. Every Big Ten game is a big game for us too. We want our 10th win, we want to be bowl eligible so it should be a big game.”

“Even when I was at Wisconsin, we know what the rivalry is between Nebraska and Iowa,” quarterback Deacon Hill said. “We’ve got a lot of respect for it, it’s a big game but we’re not going to blow it out of the water.”

“We’ve got a lot to play for,” head coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Certainly, by the time you play any game, any conference game, there’s a lot to play for. We’d sure as heck like to get our 10th win. We know it’s not going to come easy over in Lincoln — look forward to that. Hopefully we’ll finish strong and play our best football of the season.”