Owen Freeman was one of the most sought after high school centers in the region. He had seven Big Ten offers, and powerhouse basketball programs such as Marquette, Butler and Wake Forest were making offers well before Freeman’s senior season.

The 6-foot-11 senior landed in Iowa City — just over an hour away from where he played his final season with Harding in Moline, Illinois. After being heavily recruited, he quickly became the one doing the recruiting. That of course being attempting to lure his point guard, Brock Harding, to Iowa City.

“I was hyping him up I was texting him all the time,” Freeman recalled. “I always wanted to play with Brock. Brock’s been a great player and I knew he was special from the jump.”

One small problem: Harding didn’t have an offer from Iowa.

“As soon as he committed he was on me,” Harding said. “He was like, ‘Hey, if you get that offer we have to go play together.'”

Eight months after Freeman made his commitment, Harding finally got an offer to join his partner in crime in Iowa City. Three days later, in June 2022, Harding committed to becoming a Hawkeye.

“When he was finally able to make that decision, I think I may have been a little happier than he was,” Freeman said.

“Everything that Iowa does, the way they play the game, the way they coach — it’s what I wanted in a program,” Harding added.

Harding brings his spectacular ballhandling and pick-and-roll magic to Iowa’s fast-paced offense. For Freeman, it’s no different from what the two ran in high school.

“Coach [Sean] Taylor put in that style of offense that we run here,” Freeman said. “We’re going to be able to take that and multiply that by 10 here.”

Harding and Freeman haven’t lost a step from their days as Maroons. Joined at the hip once again, they’re spearheading a strong freshman class.

“Me and Owen already have that glue made,” Harding said. “That’s brought Ladji (Dembele) and Pryce (Sandfort) together with us.”

“We knew what we bring to the table, and we’ve been bringing that out of each other.”

For more Hawkeyes coverage, follow @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook.