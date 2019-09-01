We Wave: A Hawkeye football player’s ode to the college game’s best tradition

The Iowa Hawkeyes are under the lights Saturday for their opener at Kinnick Stadium.

Along with it, what’s become one of the best traditions in college football.

It’s become a staple of the game one football player has found a melody to honor the Wave.

It’s a special day for some young patients.

“We see their smiles; we see they’re excited and then we get to talk with the parents and say they haven’t seen them smile in weeks. They haven’t left the bed in days,” Hawkeye football player Dalles Jacobus said.

They’re part of the team, as Iowa Hawkeyes deliver some smiles of medicine to the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Dalles Jacobus said, “We’ll go in there and just see how we can brighten up their days for 15, 20 minutes at a time.”

But number 66, Dalles Jacobus, has gained whole new fame for playing a different tune about the moments of Iowa Hawkeye game day.

Dalles Jacobus – Hawkeye Wave Song Hawkeye Football player Dalles Jacobus is no stranger to University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital and the #HawkeyeWave. 👋Dalles has been so touched by the wave that occurs after the first quarter of home games, he wrote an original song about it. We think he did a great job of capturing why the #HawkeyeWave is so special to our patients and their families.“We wave to help those kids let go, give the parents a little hope, bring those kids back home. Yeah, we wave.” 💛 Posted by University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital on Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Dalles Jacobus sang, “It’s a cool fall morning on a Saturday.”

It’s one moment, though, that his song resonates with.

Dalles Jacobus said, “Packed stadium and just everybody is really, really involved in the game. It’s an intense atmosphere. And then, you know, you get to the end of the first quarter.”

Dalles Jacobus song continued, “When we Wave to the kids that cannot play. Put a big smile on their face.”

But Dalles’s connection to the hospital is more than just the visits wave, or song.

Dalles’s mom Shelley Jacobus said, “Of course you can’t get through it without a tear, or two or more.”

The strongest tie is his mom Shelley, a nurse in the NICU.

Shelley Jacobus said, “Become very close with them, in a very vulnerable part in their cycle in life. “

Dalles Jacobus said, “Seeing how my mom has been able to affect people and just how this hospital has been able to touch so many people.”

So he sings to uplift and never forget.

Dalles Jacobus sang,”Boys or girls who never made it home. We won’t let you go.”

“I also had parents that had lost kids that told me you made me think of my kid. This really brings a tear to my eye, and that’s also special,” said Dalles Jacobus. “The last part of the song is about the kids that unfortunately are not able to make it out, and it’s one of those things where they will always be in the heart of their family and they’ll always be in the heart of the Wave.”

It’s all for the kids.

Shelley Jacobus said, “Everything he does encompass something with the children and tries to bring them joy.”

Dalles only started playing the guitar earlier this year after the bowl game and got the idea of the chorus while on a fishing trip.