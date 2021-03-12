‘We’ve got some revenge to do,’ Iowa looks to Illinois after quarterfinal win

It was the first time the Iowa Hawkeyes had seen postseason action in about 2 years, and out of the gate they looked a little rusty. A first half riddled with missed shots and turnovers, Iowa was down early. In the end, they'd beat Wisconsin 62-57 to advance in the Big Ten Tournament.

In the first half the game plan was obvious, get the ball to Luka Garza. Not a bad idea considering he's coming off winning Big Ten Player of the Year, Sporting News Player of the Year, and will likely rack up more awards by year's end.