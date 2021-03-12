‘We’ve got some revenge to do,’ Iowa looks to Illinois after quarterfinal win Hawkeye Headquarters by: Jarek Andrzejewski Posted: Mar 12, 2021 / 10:54 PM CST / Updated: Mar 12, 2021 / 11:06 PM CST Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) puts up a shot during the second half of their quarterfinal game in the Big Ten Mens Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN on Friday, March 12, 2021. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com) Jordan Bohannon starts his presser with a statement defending his coach, Fran McCaffery. Says it's unfair that other coaches can criticize refs without backlash but if Fran does it he's vilified.— Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 13, 2021 "You've got to give credit to our defense. We've really locked down."Bohannon on key to tonight's win.— Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 13, 2021 "Phenomenal. He stepped up in big time moments today. He was huge on the defensive end."Jordan Bohannon on the play of Joe Wieskamp.— Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 13, 2021 "It was awesome. With everything we've been through, to be isolated and away from the public, showing up to Carver empty. To walk on the court tonight to see them, hear people cheering, it felt like almost a dream."Bohannon on Iowa's fans in attendance— Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 13, 2021 Jordan Bohannon believes that tomorrow's game against Illinois could determine the one-seed in the National Tournament. "We have some revenge to do."— Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 13, 2021 "I felt pretty good. I got a lot of treatment throughout the week. This is what every college athlete dreams of. It was going to take a lot to hold me out of this. I wanted to be smart, but it felt good enough to play."Wieskamp on his ankle. He'll see how he feels tomorrow.— Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 13, 2021 "Illinois is a great team, we have a lot of respect for them. At the end of the day, we're not satisfied with the outcome the first time. We'll be ready for tomorrow."Wieskamp on rematch with Illinois.— Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 13, 2021 "This is one of three games we want to win in this tournament, and six more after that."Garza on making a run in this postseason.— Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 13, 2021 "I was really impressed. I was really concerned as to whether I wanted to play him at all but he was cleared to play & he wanted to play. I didn't see anything that looked like he was a step slow. He was out there competing"Fran on Wieskamp injury.— Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 13, 2021 Full statements: