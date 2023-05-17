Hawkeyes guard Gabbie Marshall spoke to Iowa coaches and athletics staff last week about what sold her on Iowa, her first impressions and its lasting impact.

One thing Marshall says she’ll never forget on her first phone call pitching Iowa was a joke about – what else – corn. But what stuck with her was this message: “If you give us a chance and come visit, I promise, you’ll want to come here.”

When Marshall looks back now on that call, she says, “Wow, was she right.”

Her first visit to Iowa City put the Hawkeyes at the top of her list, partly because the coaching staff stayed with Marshall and her family the entire day.

Marshall also revealed that Iowa coach Lisa Bluder’s concession that she would not start as a freshman didn’t hurt, but actually helped sell the Hawks to her.

“I appreciated that honesty, because she wasn’t just telling me what I needed to hear,” Marshall said.

She started once that first year and then never came off the bench again. Marshall has been on the floor to begin all 98 games she’s played in the past three seasons.

And she’s coming back for one more.

“These past four years have been nothing short of amazing,” Marshall said. “Because of that, I was not ready to leave this place just yet. I am truly blessed to be able to come back for another year and wear ‘Iowa’ across my chest. … We’re not done yet.”

You can watch the whole video here.

