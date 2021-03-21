What got Iowa’s Spencer Lee emotional after winning his 3rd national championship

“I didn’t just do this for me, I did this for the seniors that lost out last year,” says, Spencer Lee. “I am getting kid of emotional, I wanted them to win with us. They didn’t get that opportunity so uh, I don’t even care about this trophy right now. I want to give it to my one brother who wasn’t able to compete last year. We do our jobs as individuals and team titles come like that how about that. I do this for those guys who missed out on being national champs. I’m sad about it, but I’m thankful for the NCAA for allowing this to happen, thank you so much for allowing us to get back to what was outs.”

“I think it puts in context the work we had to do, how far we were off I mean we were one for three in the final’s,” says, Tom Brands Iowa’s Head Coach. “There was a lot of processing going on here. I think it’s time to enjoy and that’s really hard for me to say as the leader of the program, I have to steer it that way, Because our fanbase has craved this and this isn’t automatic this was earned.”