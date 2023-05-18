Let’s not waste words: When we saw the inevitable news, we were all a little disappointed.

The Los Angeles Sparks have waived Monika Czinano.



Thank you @MCzinano. We're rooting for you! ✨ pic.twitter.com/25g5bCZNOk — Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) May 16, 2023

Iowa’s standout center on a team that just appeared in its first national championship was drafted 26th overall to the Los Angeles Sparks. But, sadly, the WNBA is a brutal business — and she did not make the cut. With just 12 teams and 144 total roster spots, a large portion of the 36 draft picks experience hardship early in their career.

That includes another Iowa center — Naismith winner Megan Gustafson. Despite that honor and being No. 1 on Iowa’s all-time scoring list, Gustafson was the 17th pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings. She didn’t make the cut, but was brought back a month later.

In Gustafson’s first two seasons with the Wings, she played just 21 games and averaged just 4.8 minutes per game her sophomore year in the league. Ultimately she was cut three more times — teams didn’t think her game translated to the next level.

Gustafson played in Hungary after the 2019 season, and eventually made stops in Poland and Greece during WNBA offseasons. But Gustafson has stuck around the pros in the U.S. and played 33 games for Phoenix last year — and she’ll be a member of the Mercury in 2023.

There’s opportunity all over the world. If Czinano is willing to pack her bags and go to Poland, Greece or the moon — there’s a team that’s going to want her services. After all, only Caitlin Clark and Gustafson herself scored more points as a Hawkeye.

I’m no professional coach, but I’m guessing the Sparks didn’t think she could stay out of foul trouble. It’s what plagued her at times in college, and she did pick up three fouls in just nine minutes in her lone preseason appearance last week. But, she also scored six points and grabbed two rebounds in those nine minutes.

At the very least, Czinano can continue playing basketball if she wants. If it was hard for a Naismith winner, it’s going to be hard for anybody. But, if we’ve learned anything from the last few months — bet against a Hawkeye at your own peril.

