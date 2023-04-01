It’s hard to put into words what Caitlin Clark is doing. I’m not going to try at this moment. But I’ll be on the record saying I’ll never bet against her on a basketball court. She’s turned the phrase ‘why not?’ into a rhetorical question.

“Why not go cut down another net?” Clark said Saturday. “I understand there’s only 40 minutes left in my season, which is kind of sad because it’s been so much fun. I’m going to give it everything I’ve got, and then I can sleep for two weeks.”

Her calm demeanor never absent. 13 straight points at the end of Friday night’s game to beat the undefeated reigning champs? It’s what she does, and she performs at the highest of levels with ease. Every legendary showing bigger and more noteworthy than the last.

“I had that calmness about myself last night,” Clark said. “I had a belief in my teammates and I thought we played really good basketball and I have to do the same thing on Sunday.”

“I’ve learned that kick-butt mentality from her, she does not back down from anybody,” Kate Martin said. “She has no fear and she has this unmatched confidence about her and I think that’s what I’ve taken from her the most is that. Why not her? Why can’t she be the best player in the country? She is the best player in the country. She’s the one who really instilled in us that we can make it to a Final Four.”

Iowa of course has already cut down two nets on the back of two Caitlin Clark triple-doubles. One to win the Big Ten Tournament, and one to advance to the Sweet 16. Clark delivered a 41-point masterclass (again) and her confidence radiates throughout her teammates.

“None of us went into that South Carolina game thinking that ‘oh my gosh, like there’s no way we can possibly win this,'” Monika Czinano said. “Whether you played minutes or you didn’t, you had belief that we could win that game and I think it just showed through. I just really think a combination of those things is what’s gotten us to this point.”

A national championship in sights. Iowa vs. LSU. The journey is coming to end, one way or the other. I encourage our audience to take a moment to appreciate how this group has taken an entire sport by storm, broken TV ratings records and shined brighter under every new spotlight.

This is it: It’s time for the Iowa Hawkeyes to win a national championship.

