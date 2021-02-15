Wieskamp earns Big Ten Player of the Week during pivotal stretch for Iowa

Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp drives up court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa men’s basketball junior Joe Wieskamp has been named the Big Ten Player of the Week, it was announced Monday by the Big Ten Conference Office.

Wieskamp’s play during the week came at a crucial time for the Hawkeyes. Iowa had dropped 4 of their previous 5 games heading into the week. Wieskamp and the rest of the Hawkeyes were then able to pick up back to back wins.

Wieskamp averaged 23.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, two assists, and one steal in Iowa’s pair of double-digit wins last week over No. 25 Rutgers (79-66) and Michigan State (88-58). The native of Muscatine, Iowa, shot a combined 59 percent from the field (16-of-27), including a blistering 71 percent from 3-point range (10-of-14).

As a result of Wieskamp’s totals from last week, he is the first junior in program history to amass more than 1,100 points, 500 rebounds, 150 3-pointers, 100 assists, and 75 steals.

No. 11 Iowa (15-6. 9-5) will face No. 21 Wisconsin (15-7, 9-6) on Thursday. Tipoff is slated for 6:01 p.m. (CT) at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.