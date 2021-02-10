Wieskamp, Garza combine for 48 to lift Iowa over Rutgers

The Iowa Hawkeyes beat the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 79-66 on Wednesday evening. Joe Wieskamp lead the Hawkeyes with 26 points and 10 rebounds, and Luka Garza had a double-double of his own with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

