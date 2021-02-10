Wieskamp, Garza combine for 48 to lift Iowa over Rutgers Hawkeye Headquarters by: Jarek Andrzejewski Posted: Feb 10, 2021 / 09:50 PM CST / Updated: Feb 10, 2021 / 10:01 PM CST The Iowa Hawkeyes beat the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 79-66 on Wednesday evening. Joe Wieskamp lead the Hawkeyes with 26 points and 10 rebounds, and Luka Garza had a double-double of his own with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Joe Wieskamp right now… @HawkeyeHQ @Local4Jarek pic.twitter.com/tawqhnc6nd— Corey Rholdon (@Corey_RholdonTV) February 11, 2021 NO BEER! Iowa closes out against Rutgers, picking up the 79-66 win at home. Wieskamp: 26 PTS, 10 REBGarza: 22 PTS, 10 REBBohannon: 12 PTS, 7 AST pic.twitter.com/Mpq1igcbYX— Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) February 11, 2021 Iowa Hawkeyes get a much needed victory tonight over Rutgers 79-66. Good defensive effort and a great game by Joe Wieskamp who had 26 points, and 10 boards. @HawkeyeHQ @jaykidwellwhbf— Corey Rholdon (@Corey_RholdonTV) February 11, 2021 CJ Fredrick laughs off question about his exit to the locker room during the game. Said he just needed to adjust some tape 😂— Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) February 11, 2021 Name this album cover. I'll start: "All Eyez on Weezy" https://t.co/Bz5jEU76QZ— Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) February 11, 2021