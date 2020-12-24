Wieskamp provides much needed effort on the glass for the Hawkeyes

After the Iowa Hawkeyes loss to Gonzaga on Saturday, Iowa made it clear that their rebounding efforts had to improve if they want to complete with college basketball’s best teams. Heading into Tuesday’s game against Purdue Joe Wieskamp wanted to come out and set the tone on the glass, and that’s exactly what he did. The junior had 17 points and 9 rebounds in the Big Ten season opener.

“That’s something I’ve always prided myself on, being a good rebounder,” said Wieskamp. “That’s something the coaches really drilled into me. If the balls tipping out I’ve got to chase those down.”

Head coach Fran McCaffery was glad too ee the Muskatine native come through when they asked him to step up after the team’s sub-par performance against Gonzaga.

“I think what this game shows is the character of Joe Wieskamp,” said McCaffery. “We said, okay, we didn’t do some things we should have done on Saturday that we have to correct and learn from that and make the necessary changes and they did. Joe was right at the forefront of all that. Very proud of him.

Now, Wieskamp and the Hawkeyes get ready for a quick turnaround as they continue play in the Big Ten. Getting just two days rest, they play the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Christmas Day.

“It’s another game. Obviously it’s a little different not being home for Christmas,” said Wieskamp. “At the end of the day we came here to play basketball and that’s what we get to do and we’re looking forward to playing a good Minnesota team on the road.”