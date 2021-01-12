Wieskamp scores 1,000th point, looks to keep the momentum going

Joe Wieskamp made history on Sunday by surpassing 1,000 career points at the University of Iowa. A feat accomplished by only 49 other Hawkeyes.

“I’ve always been a guy that likes to score, obviously in high school,” said the former Muscatine Muskie, now Iowa Hawkeye, Joe Wieskamp.

Now in his junior year at Iowa, Joe Wieskamp joins elite company.

“It’s pretty special,” said Wieskamp. “Obviously, one of the goals that I set for myself when I get here at the University (of Iowa). It’s a special accomplishment for me.”

Wieskamp hit the milestone on Sunday as part of his 20 point performance against Minnesota. It was a bright spot for him this season after a few tough games. So, the Hawkeye decided to turn it up a few notches at practice.

“He had a tremendous, tremendous practice yesterday,” said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. “I told him that’s how you play, you play that way at both ends good things are gonna happen.”

“I knew I kind of had to earn a little bit of respect back and prove it back in practice,” said Wieskamp. “I was extremely aggressive, up in people’s faces in practice and try to set the tone and let him know what I’m capable of and why I need to be on the floor.”

Following a productive practice, the result on gameday spoke for itself.

“I think he mixed it, his jumpers, from three, his pull-ups, and his drives,” said McCaffery. “We needed that kind of performance today and I’m proud of him.”

The win over the Golden Gophers improved the Hawkeyes to 5-1 in Big Ten play, but Wieskamp believes this team is even better than what that record shows.

“We’d like to be 6-0,” said Wieskamp. “To be 5-1 at this point we’re happy with it but we’re not satisfied. We want to win a Big Ten title so we just have to take it one game at a time.”