Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) puts up a shot during the first half of their game against Oregon in the Second Round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN on Monday, March 22, 2021. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)

After Iowa’s loss to Oregon in the NCAA Tournament Joe Wieskamp was asked if he would be returning for a fourth season at Iowa. His response:

“I appreciate that question, but at this time I’m just soaking in what just happened. I’ll address that at a later time.” – Joe Wieskamp

In 2020-2021, the junior forward averaged 14.8 PPG and 6.7 RPG on 49.5% shooting from the field and 46.7% from three-point range.