No game this week for the Hawkeyes for the first time in nearly two months. After eight weeks of practicing and game preparation, the team gets a chance to recover mentally and physically. And it’s a chance for the players to get away.

The Hawks have some interesting plans this weekend.

“Maybe play some Wii golf,” Yahya Black joked.

“I’m going to get out to Finkbine and play some golf,” Jaziun Patterson shared. “I played it a little bit in the summer, but I’m not too good at it, but I want to get better at it.”

While the time off is a chance for some players to try new things, for kicker Drew Stevens, there’s a much bigger personal gain.

“I’m going to see my brother play — he’s a senior in high school,” the South Carolina native said. “It’s probably going to be the last game I ever get to see him playing — at least as a high schooler. So looking forward to that. Funny thing is last year their bye week was the same as our bye week so I didn’t get to go.”

“My birthday is on Sunday,” Deontae Craig said. “I’m going to just enjoy this time with friends. My puppy is at home waiting on me. I’ve heard he’s got a great gift for me. So spend this off time with him and just relax and recover. Get ready for the rest of season.”

Iowa goes into their bye week 6-2. When they come back next week, they’ll be preparing for a game at a baseball stadium against Northwestern at Wrigley Field.

