Hawkeyes athletes inspire and support cancer patients with “The Wave” to University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital — and we’ve also learned about a special relationship between star wrestler Real Woods and a 19-year-old cancer patient.

“I’m thinking of you and praying for you to stay strong man,” Woods said.

Dylan Derocher is a wrestler himself and a lifelong Hawkeyes fan.

Woods surprised Dylan with a call at the hospital where he’s battling acute myeloid leukemia in Omaha.

Woods is Dylan’s favorite athlete and the two talked about video games for a few minutes on the video call.

Woods also wished Dylan a happy birthday.

We want to thank Nebraska Medicine for sharing the video with us.