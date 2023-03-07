After yet another loss on Senior Day to those pesky Cornhuskers, Iowa misses out on a double-bye in the Big Ten tournament. The Hawkeyes draw the fifth overall seed, and a climb back to the conference title requires playing (and winning) four games in four days. “4 for 4” sounds great if you’re sitting at a Wendy’s drive thru, but probably not so much if you’re a Hawkeye basketball player.

“I think we’re ready for it,” forward Kris Murray said. “We’re just supposed to in basketball, you have to look forward to it. You can’t be tired in March.”

Fatigue might have been a major reason 5 seeded Iowa lost to 12 seeded Richmond in the NCAA tournament last year. But, the 2022 team won the Big Ten title last year — as a 5-seed in the Big Ten. They did the 4-for-4 thing.

“I think you’ve got to get really good performances from a lot of different people, which we did,” head coach Fran McCaffery remembers. “You have to be mentally tough, because not only is it grueling physically, but you’re processing scouting reports on a daily basis four times against four really good teams, against four really well-coached teams. It’s a great challenge. It’s a competitive challenge. The way we go about preparation is pretty consistent. We’ve talked about that all the time. Just get ready for the first time we play, and then turn the page and try to take a very businesslike and professional approach to the next game, and carry out the game plan. As we’ve also talked many times, sometimes the greatest game plans don’t work, so you’ve got to make game adjustments. That takes incredible maturity, both individually and collectively, so we’ll do that.”

“We understand that it’s going to be difficult, it’s not undoable,” forward Filip Rebraca said. “Four games in four days — we did it last year. We got to take care of our bodies. You know what it’s going to take? It’s going to take effort from every single player.”

So that’s the good news. Here’s more good news: Iowa is really good at offense. (Pay attention, Brian). They’re far and away No. 1 in points per game. On average, they score 5.3 more points per game than No. 2 Indiana. They’re also No. 1 in assist/turnover ratio (1.70).

February Fran is a real thing. Heck, even Mad in March Fran rolls off the tongue pretty smooth. But let’s get to the bad news: There’s no D in Fran McCaffery, or Iowa, or Hawkeyes, or…. you get the point.

The Hawkeyes have given up 250 more points than the next worst defense in the conference. Nobody gives up field goals or 3-pointers at a higher clip. Whatever Iowa football is, Iowa men’s basketball has been the polar opposite.

Regardless, this team has a gluttony of battle-tested players, battle-tested coaches and championship pedigree. The winner of Wisconsin vs. Ohio State awaits Iowa on Thursday at 1:30. If they win, the Hawkeyes will take on Michigan State on Friday.

