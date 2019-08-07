Young ready for any role in crowded Hawkeyes backfield

Brian Ferentz and the Iowa offensive staff have a challenge on their hands — how to manage a three-headed backfield this fall.

Mekhi Sargent, Toren Young and Ivory Kelly-Martin all had flashes during their sophomore campaigns. Young was the odd-man out in a majority of the games last year, but he said he’s ready for whatever role this season brings.

“I was really just focused on what the team was doing and knew that I couldn’t get down on myself even if I wasn’t in the game because my number would be called,” Young said at Big Ten Media Days. “I’d get my opportunities and I’d have to be ready to go. I’d love to impact the team as much as I can and grow my role. But at the end of the day you have to embrace your role and we have a goal as a team, our goal is to win a Big Ten Championship. It takes one game at a time and one play at a time.”