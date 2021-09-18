Hawkeye HQ predictions and pregame: #MACtion

The history between No. 5 Iowa (2-0) and Kent State (1-1) may be limited, but there’s a closer connection to the MAC than fans may think.

“I can’t give you a ballpark number,” Moon Family Head Football Coach Kirk Ferentz said on how many MAC players the team has recruited. “I’ve joked about that a lot of times with our staff. We waste a lot of time recruiting. We should wait till the MAC schools get their guys lined up and go poach.”

Current wide receiver and kick return extraordinaire Charlie Jones is one of those players. He spent his first two years at the University of Buffalo.

“There’s definitely players all over the country, especially the MAC,” Jones said. I think the MAC gets kind of a bad rep sometimes, but there’s players in that league and that conference that are just as good as people in the Big Ten or SEC.”

Coach Ferentz even said some of the best quarterbacks the Hawkeyes played in the early 2000s were from the MAC. They’ll face anther good one Saturday in Dustin Crum, who leads one of the nation’s fastest offenses.

Midweek #MACtion has become a TV spectacle over the last few years. It’s turned in some incredible moments.

Where else can you see a 300 pound linemen cartwheel for a first down?

Your eyes do not deceive you. That's six-foot-three, 300 lb. tackle Hagen Meservy lining up as a receiver and doing a cartwheel!!! #MACtion pic.twitter.com/pjvI25oT2r — Hustle Belt (@HustleBelt) November 13, 2019

The only two games between these two teams played didn’t produce moments like that, but they are positive memories for Hawkeyes fans. The defense should keep the good times rolling in Iowa City, while the offense will look to get rolling.

Now let’s take a look at what the experts think.

Hawkeye Headquarters

Zachary Winiecki: Iowa 38, Kent State 10

National Predictions

CBS Sports

Dennis Dodd: Iowa

Tom Fornelli: Iowa

Chip Patterson: Iowa

Barrett Sallee: Iowa

David Cobb: Iowa

Shehan Jeyarajah: Iowa

Jerry Palm: Iowa

Bleacher Report

Kerry Miller: Iowa State 45, Kent State 7

USA Today

Scooby Axson: Iowa

Jace Evans: Iowa

Paul Myerberg: Iowa

Erick Smith: Iowa

Eddie Timanus: Iowa

Heather Tucker: Iowa

Dan Wolken: Iowa

Athlon Sports

Steven Lassan: Iowa

Mark Ross: Iowa

Ben Weinrib: Iowa

Hawkeye State Predictions

Quad City Times

Steve Batterson: Iowa 35, Kent State 7

The Hawkeyes’ ground game finally gains a little traction against a Golden Flashes’ defense that has been giving up 220.5 rushing yards per game. Kent State will provide another test for a stout Iowa defense, with three ball carriers averaging over 60 rushing yards per game as part of the nation’s most potent rushing attack.

The Athletic

Scott Dochterman: Iowa 41, Kent State 13

Hawkeye Mic

Brendan Stiles: Iowa 34, Kent State 14

Tyler Tjelmeland: Iowa 45, Kent State 17

Jack Brandsgard: Iowa 45, Kent State 10

John Patchett: Iowa 31, Kent State State 13

#IowaSim21 simulation

Cody Hills: Iowa 34, Kent State 3

Totally relevant irrelevant prediction simulation

The artist formerly known as HawkeyeHQ.com’s Ryan Jaster: Iowa 21, Kent State 14

Consensus: There weren’t a lot national picks for this game, probably because everyone no one thinks the Hawkeyes will lose. Everyone here is taking the Hawkeyes and no one really thinks this game will be close. Kent State’s strength is their offense. Unfortunately for them, they face one of the top defenses in country. As for Hawkeye Headquarters, we’re 1-0 for picks on the season and absolutely nailed Iowa State scoring 17. Just saying.