Moline football looks to three peat as Western Big Six Champions.

The Maroons are fueled by their four overtime loss to Yorkville in last year’s playoffs.

They’re looking to rely on veterans like three-year starter Chase Stephens and added some nice faces as well including William DePappe from Pleasant Valley.

The season kicks off August 25th at Glenbard West, who was 11-2 in 2022.