The 0-3 Pioneers got their first win of the season while handing the Moline Maroons their first loss of the year.

Nate Sheets ran in on a 2 yard score to give Alleman a 31-28 lead with 1:58 left in the game.

The Pioneer defense would come up big and force a turnover on downs to secure the win.

Alleman will play next week in Geneseo to take on the Maple Leafs.

Next week Moline will face East Moline and look to bounce back.