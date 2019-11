Princeton advanced to the state semifinals for the first time since 2002 following a dominant performance from the junior running back in the quarterfinals. Ronde Worrels' teammates say it's his work ethic that's sets him apart.

"I've never seen a kid put in more hard work in my life," said senior receiver Wyatt Davis. "He's out there lifting everyday, putting in hard work, and he's gotten himself better. And that's why he's as good as he is."