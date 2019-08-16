Chargers searching for sixth-straight playoff appearance

Orion will look to replace one of the program’s best senior classes in head coach Chip Filler’s 11th season.

The Chargers have made the state quarterfinals in back-to-back seasons. Filler says the standard remains the same.

“The expectations won’t change. Whoever is in our locker room, whoever is on the field, we expect to play Charger football and do it the right way. You know, I would be doing them an illservice if I lowered our expectations, so there’s a lot of shoes to fill, but they’re anxious to get their time and see what they can do.”

Senior Ben Dunlap says playoff experience is crucial to this year’s team. “A lot of us here have been to the playoffs before with the group last year and the year before that. We just know what it takes to get to the playoffs and how to practice to get to the playoffs. We’ve watched the older guys through the years, what they have to do to get to the playoffs and we just have to follow that lead.”

“With a lot of young guys, one of our main goals is getting the mental aspect down and learning what we have to do to be good,” added senior Ryan Jungwirth. “I think we have a lot of skill and talent on the team, but just the mental side, if we can get that down, and limit our mistakes, I think we’ll be really good this year. With this program, people know the toughness and the perseverance, so even in tough games I don’t think we’ll give up.”