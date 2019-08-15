Knights more experienced, eyeing return to postseason

Assumption missed the postseason in 2018 for the first time in a decade, but they’re confident this year’s experienced group can bring them back to the playoffs.

“Our strengths really come from our experience,” said senior Jack McGuire. “Last year, we had a really young team. We only had a few seniors so almost every guy playing this year got a lot of minutes last year on varsity. That’s gonna give us a lot of experience, which is really important. You just gotta bring that energy every game and bring that toughness that Assumption is kind of known for. We want to bring that back to the program.”

“We were really young last year,” head coach Wade King reiterated. “We started, I don’t know, somewhere in the neighborhood of seven or eight sophomores last year. We’re excited to see what they grew up into this year. We’re gonna worry about getting better ourselves right now and we’ll worry about the games when they come.”

“We have very lofty goals,” said senior Zach Wemhoff. “We have some things to build off of last year, but I think we’re gonna be a very successful squad. As a team, obviously we’re looking towards the playoffs this year. We want to get back there. We just want to be tough as a team.”