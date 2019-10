Morrison moves to 8-0 with a hard-fought road win over the Rockets

Morrison kept its unbeaten season in tact with a 27-13 victory over Rockridge on Friday, October 18.

Nathan Helms connected with Hunter Newman to open the scoring for the Mustangs.

Riley Wilkens, who also registered two first half sacks, found the endzone in the second to help Morrison improve to 8-0 on the year.