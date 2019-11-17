Newman knocks off top-seeded Knoxville in quarters

The Comets shutout the Blue Bullets 28-0 in Sterling.

“It was good to get up early, but they’ve been a second half team,” said Newman head coach Brandon Kreczmer. “They got down 14-0 last week and came back and won. So we’ve been preaching that even though we scored, it was o-o and we just had to act like that because we knew they could come back at any moment….any time you’re one of the last four teams standing you feel good. And again, a program like Newman, there’s always that expectation, and it’s hats off to the kids that they never want to be the team that let down the school or the program because we always carry it for the teams that played before us, and hopefully we can keep that going.”

Newman will host undefeated Fieldcrest in the state semifinals.